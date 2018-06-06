After Drive Against Excess Baggage, Railways Now Eye Passengers Without Ticket

A report on the exercise will have to be submitted by the zones by June 23, a letter issued by the board to all principal commercial managers said.
Under the special ticket-checking drive, the national transporter will penalize people travelling without valid tickets.
The exercise should check transfer of ticket cases and passengers without tickets, besides detection of fake tickets, misuse of passes and concessions among others, the letter said.
CommentsFacing flak over late running of trains across zones, the railways recently adopted a series of new measures to improve passenger experience.
These include a new portal to enhance ease of ticket booking, new bio-disposable plates in some premium trains for meals and a bottle of water extra in trains running over 20 hours late, besides the drive to make passengers aware of the baggage limit permissible in train compartments.