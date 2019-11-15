After Babul Supriyo, Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri Faces 'Go Back' In Cyclone-Hit Bengal

According to sources, the agitators against Debasree Chaudhuri dispersed after police intervention

Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was on Friday greeted with "go back" slogans by a group of TMC activists when she visited South 24 Paraganas to assess the extent of damage caused by Cyclone Bulbul.

Debasree Chaudhuri said she was in the district to enquire about the ground situation post the cyclone, which claimed at least nine lives and left behind a trail of destruction.

Shortly after she reached Gosaba, a group of TMC activists stopped her convoy and raised "go back" slogans.

According to sources, the agitators dispersed following police intervention.

On Wednesday, Union minister Babul Supriyo had faced a similar protest during his visit to the district.

Criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led party for engaging in "dirty politics" over his visit, Mr Supriyo said he would submit a report on the ground-level situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

