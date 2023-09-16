After Anantnag, Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Baramulla

Further details shall follow, police said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

"#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

This comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its third day on Friday.

