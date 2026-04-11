After 28 Years As BJP Peon, Ramesh Bhil Gets Ticket For Civic Election

In a move that has become a major talking point in the Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has granted a ticket to Ramesh Bhil, a dedicated staff member who has served as a peon at the Mehsana District BJP office for nearly three decades.

Ramesh Bhil officially filed his nomination papers on Saturday, transitioning from a back-end party worker to a frontline political candidate for Ward Number 13. The 50-year-old candidate, who has completed his 10th-grade education, has been a fixture at the district headquarters for 28 years, where his primary responsibilities included managing the office and serving tea and water to senior leaders and visiting party workers.

The decision to field Bhil is being viewed as a strategic message from the party leadership, highlighting its "worker-first" ideology. Local party insiders noted that Bhil's long-standing loyalty and his deep familiarity with the grassroots cadre made him a unique choice for the ward.

"I have served the party leaders and workers for 28 years with complete dedication," Bhil stated after filing his papers. "Now, the party has given me the opportunity to serve the people of my ward, and I am committed to fulfilling this new responsibility with the same sincerity."

As the municipal battle intensifies, Bhil's candidacy has garnered significant attention from residents, many of whom see him as a relatable figure who understands the daily struggles of the common citizen.