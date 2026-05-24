"Grave Conspiracy Aimed At Spreading Anarchy": BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Remark

The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by "creating anarchy" in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.

Several BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, claimed that Gandhi's "plan" was exposed after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress's Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government will fall within a year.

In a post on X in Hindi, Goyal said Gandhi's statement pointed to a "massive conspiracy" involving the Congress, several opposition parties, and what he described as a "toolkit gang", which he alleged harboured dreams of destabilising India.

"This is no ordinary statement. Rather, it constitutes a grave conspiracy aimed at spreading anarchy in the country," the senior BJP leader said, sharing a media report which claimed that Gandhi had said at the party meeting that the Modi government would fall within a year.

Goyal alleged that Gandhi and his "associates" were attempting to "incite violence" across the country after realising that the Congress could not defeat the BJP in a direct electoral contest or dislodge the Modi government, as people held the prime minister in high regard.

"Their hatred against India runs so deep that they simply cannot bear to witness anything positive happening in the country," he charged.

"The people of this country are discerning. They fully understand the true nature of Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and the toolkit gang that is working against the national interest. Time and again, the people have responded strongly to these elements. The INDI Alliance's conspiracy to set India on fire will never succeed," Goyal added.

Slamming Gandhi over his reported remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused the Congress leader of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge the Modi government by inciting riots in the country.

"Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," the BJP MP said in a video message.

The BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi's remarks made it absolutely clear that he was pursuing a "foreign agenda" at the behest of his "masters" like George Soros and foreign companies that fund his overseas travel, with an intent to end democracy in India.

"People of the country are wise. There is a spiritual consciousness among the people of India. Will you be able to incite riots by provoking the people of India? No, Rahul ji. You have seen what happened in West Bengal and Assam (assembly polls)," he said.

"In India, the Constitution prevails and democracy triumphs. This is the government of the 140 crore people of India. Your foreign masters, including Soros, can't do any harm to this country," he added.

Patra said that India is "progressing" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, even as several countries are facing problems due to ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world.

"As long as this government enjoys the blessings of the people, it will continue to serve the country," the BJP leader said.