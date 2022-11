Aftab Poonawala will be produced before a Delhi court via video link

Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the macabre killing of his girlfriend in Delhi, will be produced before a local court via video conference at 4 pm today.

The police said bringing him to court might put him in harm's way as some people, angry over the murder of Shraddha Walkar, whose body he cut up into pieces, might beat him up inside the courtroom or on the court campus.

A large group of lawyers were seen outside the courtroom, shouting "hang him, hang him."