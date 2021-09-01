Afghan Teen Detained By Police In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua: Police

The police are verifying how the teen landed in J&K's Lakhanpur (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police detained a 17-year-old Afghan boy in the Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

Abdul Rehman, son of Abdul Rashid Ahmed, was caught near a Covid testing centre at Lakhanpur, the entry point to J&K, they said.

"A police party apprehended an Afghan national at Lakhanpur between 6.30 am and 7 am today (Tuesday)," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal told reporters.

A preliminary investigation has been conducted, and it has surfaced that he came to Delhi with his brother who is undergoing treatment there, he said.

"He says his brother is under treatment at New Delhi's RR hospital. His brother is in the Afghan army," Mr Kotwal said.

Police are verifying how he landed in Lakhanpur, he said.

As of now, no incriminating document has been found in his possession. He only had some Indian and Afghan currencies with him, besides a mobile phone, Mr Kotwal added.

He also had a passport and a visa, the official said, adding, he has been taken to the Lakhanpur police station for questioning.

