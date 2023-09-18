Adorned In 66 Kg Gold, 295 Kg Silver, This Is 'India's Richest' Ganapati

The GSB Seva Mandal's 'Mahaganpati' is renowned as possibly India's richest idol.

The GSB Seva Mandal's 'Mahaganpati', renowned as possibly India's richest idol and always the talk of the city for the opulent way it is decorated, will this year be resplendent in 66.5 kilograms of gold ornaments, more than 295 kilograms of silver as well as other precious items.

The mandal, at King's Circle in the eastern part of the city, is celebrating its 69th year and a first is the installation of facial recognition cameras as part of the security arrangements, a spokesperson of the GSB Seva Mandal said on Monday.

"The mandal has taken insurance cover of Rs 360.40 crore this year. For devotees, the organisers have introduced QR code and digital live mechanisms," he informed.

A homa (fire based ritual also called 'havan') as well as other rituals will be held for successful construction and opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)