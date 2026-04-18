Adopted 'Playboy' Persona: Maharashtra Man Accused Of Exploiting Minors

A man accused of sexually exploiting minor girls in Maharashtra's Amravati district has told police he adopted a “Playboy” persona after a breakup.

Mohammad Ayaz, a resident of Paratwada city, was arrested for allegedly luring the girls into a "love trap".

Police allege that he targeted at least 180 minor girls and recorded more than 350 obscene videos. He contacted girls through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups.

He is accused of taking some of them to Mumbai and Pune, recording videos and using them to blackmail the girls and force them into prostitution. Some of the videos were also shared online.

Ayaz told police he had around 18,000 followers on Instagram and developed an interest in projecting a certain image. He admitted to posting compromising selfies with girls to show dominance and build an online persona. He also said he used a friend's residence to take girls there, paying Rs 500 each time.

Based on his statements, the Amravati Rural Police have inspected multiple locations. These include a flat at Kathora Naka, several cafes and a garden near Vazhar Dam.

The case came to light after a dispute between Ayaz and his childhood friend Uzer Khan, who had recorded videos for him.

Police said Ayaz threatened him. Later, when Ayaz left his phone at a stall, Uzer accessed it and shared the videos and photographs online, which then circulated widely.

Both Ayaz and Uzer Khan were arrested on Tuesday. The following day, authorities demolished illegal portions of Ayaz's family house in Paratwada.

In a related development, one police official and two constables have been suspended after videos showed them celebrating Ayaz's birthday. It was revealed that some police personnel were in contact with Ayaz. In one of his videos, Ayaz was seen cutting a cake on a public road as police officers attended the celebration.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.