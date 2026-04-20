Maharashtra 'Love Trap' Victim Attempts Suicide, Co-Accused Arrested

A victim of sexual assault in Maharashtra's Amravati attempted to die by suicide today. The minor arrived at the Vazhar Dam with the intention of ending her life, but the police stopped her. The girl is one of the eight victims allegedly sexually assaulted by one Mohammad Ayaz, alias Tanveer, a resident of Paratwada city in the Amravati district.

"Love Trap" In Amravati

Ayaz, along with eight others, has been arrested for allegedly luring the girls into a "love trap," recording their obscene videos of them and then blackmailing them into prostitution. Ayaz, 19, claims to have adopted a "playboy" persona after a breakup. He contacted the girls through WhatsApp and Snapchat groups.

Eight women came forward as victims in the sexual assault and registered a complaint against Ayaz. While the investigation is underway, one of the victims attempted to die by suicide. The police are probing if the attempt to take one's life is linked to the Ayaz case.

The case has caught political attention, with the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visiting Paratwada and seeking detailed information on the case from Shubham Kumar, the head of the Special Investigative Team probing the case.

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Ayaz's Co-Accused Arrested

The police on Saturday recorded the statement of a 15-year-old victim from Nagpur and registered a complaint from another teenage victim's mother. The 16-year-old victim's mother has accused Uzair Khan, a friend of the prime accused, Ayaz, of stalking.

The police have registered a fresh case against Uzer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigation Into Amravati Sexual Assault Case

The case came to the front after a dispute between Ayaz and his childhood friend, Uzer Khan, who had recorded videos for him.

Police said Ayaz had threatened him. Later, when Ayaz left his phone at a stall, Uzer accessed it and shared the videos and photographs online, which then circulated widely.

The police have arrested eight suspects and seized multiple electronic devices, including seven mobile phones, a laptop, a hard disk, and a tablet, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Ayaz, who is in police custody till April 21, has admitted to posting compromising selfies with the girls to show dominance and build an online persona. He also confessed to using a friend's residence to take the girls there, paying Rs 500 each time.