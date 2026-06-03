Los Angeles Prosecutors Say Sexual Assault Charges Against Sean “Diddy” Combs Under Review

Disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs could face new sexual assault charges in California even as he serves a prison sentence in New Jersey. The Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing the allegations, made by record producer and publicist Jonathan Hay.



A spokesperson for District Attorney Nathan Hochman said on Tuesday, “In the fall of 2025, LAPD and LASD each presented a separate sexual assault investigation for one victim to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.” The spokesperson confirmed that the case was under review.



Speaking on the developments, Jonathan Hay, who accused Diddy of sexual battery, said the move was a “substantial advancement” in his “pursuit of complete accountability”.



Hay alleged that Combs sexually battered him on two separate occasions, once in 2020 and then in 2021. Hay said the incidents took place when he was working on a remix of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace's music, one of Combs' closest collaborators, as a tribute project. In November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed a probe had been opened into the matter, CNN reported.



Regarding the allegations, Jonathan Davis, a civil attorney for Combs, issued a denial last year, He said that the rapper “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a media circus,” adding “Mr. Combs categorically denies as false and defamatory all claims that he sexually abused anyone.”



Davis added that the rapper “looks forward to vindicating himself in court”, and not in the media, based on admissible, material evidence, instead of unsubstantiated allegations.



Sean “Diddy” Combs was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He was cleared of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. The rapper is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.



Combs' team is appealing his conviction. Efforts to get a pardon from US President Donald Trump have failed.



In April, the rapper's $100 million defamation suit against NBCUniversal over the documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, was tossed out, NBC reported. While he had earlier threatened to sue rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Netflix over the documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the musician has not filed a case yet.