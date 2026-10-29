"It Doesn't Mean Father": Adhir Chowdhury Defends Mallikarjuna Kharge's 'Baap' Jibe at PM

Amidst the uproar over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's "baap" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has jumped to his party president's defence, calling the controversy a case of making a mountain out of a molehill.

Chowdhury argued that Kharge's remark was metaphorical, rooted in local jargon, and not meant to be taken literally. He said the expression meant that even someone stronger than Modi could be defeated.

"The government of our country, they always try to find a little hole anywhere. They know the art of making a mountain out of a molehill. What our president said, it was metaphorically meant that even someone stronger than Modi will be defeated," he said.

"This is a local jargon. That means someone may be stronger than Modi. It was used in a metaphorical manner; it does not mean father," Chowdhury added.

The controversy erupted on Sunday at an event in Patna, when Kharge, responding to an audience member who said the Prime Minister would not go anywhere, remarked, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega." The comment triggered a political row, with Chowdhury now insisting that the remark was a figure of speech rather than a literal reference to the word "father."