Adani Ports' Q3 Profit Rises 21% To Rs 3,043 Crore, Revenue Jumps 22%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported strong financial performance for the December quarter (Q3 FY26), with consolidated net profit rising 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,043 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 2,518 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue for the quarter also saw a sharp increase of 22 per cent, reaching Rs 9,705 crore compared to Rs 7,964 crore in Q3 FY25, the company added in its filing.

India's largest integrated transport utility benefited from solid growth across its core businesses, including ports, logistics, marine services and international operations.

"As India's largest and the world's fastest-growing integrated transport utility, APSEZ has once again delivered a strong and resilient performance," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO.

"Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust Rs 800 crore," Gupta added.

In the domestic market, the company maintained a strong position with an all-India container market share of 45.8 per cent.

Revenue from domestic ports rose 15 per cent, while EBITDA touched a lifetime high of Rs 4,877 crore.

Asset-light services played a major role in boosting logistics revenue, which surged 62 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,121 crore.

The company's international freight network services also witnessed a sharp improvement in profitability.

Marine services revenue nearly doubled to Rs 773 crore during the quarter, supported by ongoing vessel acquisitions.

The strong performance was also supported by improvements in credit ratings. Japan Credit Rating Agency assigned the company an "A-" rating with a stable outlook, which is a notch higher than India's sovereign rating.

Moody's also revised its outlook on the company to "Stable" from "Negative" while reaffirming its Baa3 rating.

On the sustainability front, Adani Ports became India's first company in its sector and among a few globally to adopt the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), underlining its focus on nature-positive infrastructure development.

