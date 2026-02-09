Adani International School Hosts 'IRIS National Fair' To Boost India's STEM Talent

Showcasing India's emerging science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent, Adani International School (ADIS), Shantigram, hosted the IRIS National Fair 2025–26 from February 6-8.

The three-day national programme ( (Cohort 2) brought together 75 student innovators from 12 states and 24 cities, alongside educators, researchers and mentors, positioning Ahmedabad as a national platform for school-level STEM research and innovation.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, Minister of State for Education, underscored the need to embed research and innovation early in the education journey.

“Research is no longer confined to laboratories of universities. It begins in institutions like Adani International School. When students start asking questions early and learn to test ideas and learn from failure, they build the foundation of scientific temperament. Schools must therefore become incubators of ideas and solutions, not just centres of instruction,” she noted.

Namrata Adani, Promoter, ADIS and Director (Non-Executive), Adani Group, said, “At Adani International School, we believe curiosity must be nurtured early and learning must extend beyond textbooks. Platforms like the IRIS National Fair allow students to question, experiment and apply knowledge to real-world challenges.”

Designed to move learning beyond classrooms and textbooks, the fair combined student research exhibitions, structured mentoring, symposia and public engagement, enabling participants to engage with real-world scientific inquiry and problem-solving.

The programme opened with a Principals' and Educators' Conference that brought together school leaders from across Ahmedabad to deliberate on strengthening inquiry-based STEM pedagogy and experiential classroom practices. Students showcased original research through curated exhibitions, supported by expert evaluation and mentoring.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by senior leaders, including Namrata Adani and Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), International Energy Business, Adani Group, who spoke on behalf of the diversified conglomerate.

The successful conclusion of IRIS National Fair 2025–26 highlighted the growing role of schools as catalysts for early-stage research, collaboration and innovation, strengthening the foundation for India's next generation of scientific thinkers.

Adani International School provides a global learning experience with future-ready educational application. It integrates an experiential teaching process with state-of-the-art technology into its learning curriculum, inspiring students to develop crucial life skills.

