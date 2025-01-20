Gautam Adani Shares 3 Guiding Principles With Students

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, addressed the students of Adani International School on Monday, January 20, at the school's campus in Ahmedabad. Mr Adani also shared three important principles that he said will continue to guide them all their lives.

He said, "My advice to the parents is to equip their children with resilience, empathy, and the ability to serve others. Encourage them to explore, innovate, and dream, but also give them roots so they never forget the soil they came from. Teach them that success is not about personal achievement; it is about creating a better world for others. Educate them that wherever life takes them-whether they choose to build their future here or abroad-they must carry the spirit of India with them. Allow them to be global citizens, but teach them so their hearts always beat for the nation, we call our 'Matra Bhumi.'"

Addressing the educators, Mr Adani said, "You are the creators of dreams. Every lesson you teach and every word of encouragement you give shape the trajectory of a life. In today's fast-changing world, your role is more critical than ever. You are the compass that guides these young minds toward a future full of promise and purpose. I have always believed that a great teacher doesn't just prepare students for exams; they prepare them for life."

For the students and learners, he said, "Don't let the walls of any classroom define the limits of your dreams. Don't just absorb knowledge; let it ignite your aspirations and drive your ambitions. Use the facilities you have here wisely. As I shared earlier, when I started my journey, I did not have enough resources. Unlike those who face limitations, you have been granted an abundance of resources."

Mr Adani further encouraged students to think beyond personal gains, saying, "Envision a world where your actions uplift others, where your knowledge empowers those less fortunate, and where your influence inspires change."

He concluded the speech by sharing three guiding principles for the students: "First, dream relentlessly. Second, learn relentlessly. And third, build relentlessly."

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

