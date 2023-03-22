Adani Group To Bid For More Airports In India Over Next Few Years: CEO

In the last round of airport privatisation, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in India in its ambition to become the leading airport operator, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday.

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

The government is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Mr Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)