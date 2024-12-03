Adani Foundation, Gujarat Government Empower Lives Of Persons With Disability

Adani Foundation releases 'Swavlamban', a journey of empowering divyang persons in Kutch

Adani Foundation and the Gujarat government's Department of Social Justice and Empowerment have joined hands to empower the lives of persons with disability (divyang) on the International Day of Persons with Disability.

Adani Foundation will distribute over 1,152 technical kits to divyang students of all industrial training institutes (ITIs) across the state, Adani Foundation said in a statement.

The foundation also released 'Swavlamban', a compendium highlighting its journey of empowering divyang persons across the Kutch region.

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, commemorated on December 3, both the Adani Foundation and Gujarat government expressed their commitment to further expand their partnership in an event held in Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar.

The chief guest was Bhanuben Babariya, Cabinet Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment, Gujarat; the guests of honour were Bhikhusinh Parmar, Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment, Gujarat and Mohammad Shahid, Principal secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment; the distinguished guests were Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group and VS Gadhavi, Executive Director, Adani Foundation, and the special guest was Diva Shah.

"Today, I stand here not only as a leader of Adani Group, but as someone who is overwhelmed by the incredible courage and inspiration of all you divyang brothers and sisters. Seeing this power of yours makes me understand the true meaning of life," Jeet Adani said.

"From the Adani Group, I assure you all that our commitment to your progress and empowerment is unwavering. I am proud that over the last 10 years, the Adani Foundation has been instrumental in improving the quality of life of divyang persons through skill enhancement programmes, livelihood opportunities, education, and tools and aids to make everyday life easier. We are and will always be working to bring positive change to the lives of divyang persons, especially in Mundra, Khawda and Lakhpat talukas of Kutch," he said.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group, speaks at the event held in Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar.

The Adani Foundation under its Swavlamban intervention, which is working to uplift the lives of divyang persons, and the Gujarat government have been undertaking remarkable steps towards empowering divyang persons, especially in the Kutch region, Adani Foundation said in the statement.

Under the Swavlamban project, Divyang persons are provided with the necessary tools, resources, and opportunities to live dignified and fulfilling lives. Since the start of the project in 2014, it has made significant progress in enhancing the quality of life of divyang persons, Adani Foundation said.

The expansion of the collaboration will benefit 7,055 divyang persons with skill training, educational support, job placements, entrepreneurship opportunities, essential equipment, and necessary aid.

One of the most significant achievements of the Swavlamban project came last year in the form of the Divyang Employment Fair 2023. The employment fair, held at the Adani Field office in Mundra, saw over 250 participants and 22 companies conducting interviews. As a result, 111 candidates received jobs and five candidates received equipment support to become self-employed.

Till date, Swavalamban project has supported over 2,000 divyang persons.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation - the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group - has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India.

The Adani Foundation is operating in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives.