Adani Energy Delivers Landmark 1 Crore Smart Meters Across Discoms

In a significant development, Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday became the first player in India, and perhaps globally, to have successfully delivered 1 crore electricity smart meters across discoms — with the next 1 crore projected to be delivered in the coming financial year (FY27).

As India's leading AMISP (Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider), AESL has a mandate to install 2.5 crore smart meters across five states.

At 25,000 per day, its pace of installation is highest in the industry, said the company.

“Reaching an installed base of 1 crore smart meters is a testament to our benchmarked execution excellence and deep engagement with distribution utilities and consumers,” said Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL).

“These smart meters are not just devices — these are catalysts for empowering consumers with real-time usage data, improving grid reliability, reducing losses, and enabling efficient energy management. We remain committed to playing a pivotal role in India's digital energy transition,” he mentioned.

This milestone comes much ahead of the company's guidance of reaching the 1 crore mark by March 31, 2026, and underscores AESL's commitment to drive digital transformation in the much-needed retail electricity distribution, providing invaluable data on consumption and for grid modernisation, thereby supporting India's nationwide smart metering rollout under the Government of India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

AESL's smart meter network delivers real-time consumer insights, enhances billing transparency, and strengthens utility operations.

The Adani Group company has been able to achieve the highest daily installation rate by taking an integrated and ecosystem approach.

It has tied up with sister firms like Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions' smart metering and IoT division, AdaniConneX, for local data hosting, besides signing up with tier I meter brands to ensure delivery timelines and manage platform relevance during the contract period.

The company began its smart metering journey in 2024 and has accomplished this significant milestone in approximately 24 months, making it the quickest installation pace in the country.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) initiative, India aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with advanced smart meters to modernise the power distribution landscape.

