Adani Energy Solutions Posts Strong Q3 Results, EBITDA Touches All-Time High

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26), supported by robust execution across its key business segments despite a challenging operating environment.

EBITDA for the quarter touched an all-time high of Rs 2,210 crore -- marking a 21 per cent increase compared to the same period last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income during the quarter grew 15.7 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 6,945 crore, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement income due to increased capital expenditure.

"We are delighted to have delivered yet another strong quarter. Despite the challenges, our core strengths of strong on-ground execution, focused O&M and capital management have helped to drive consistent progress on the project development side," said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

"Looking ahead, we believe the growth outlook across our business areas remains robust," Patel added.

Profit before tax jumped sharply by 43.2 per cent to Rs 801 crore, according to the regulatory filing.

Cash profit for the quarter increased 22.8 per cent to Rs 1,227 crore. The company also delivered a solid performance in the first nine months of FY26.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, total income rose 16.2 per cent year-on-year to an all-time high of Rs 20,737 crore, while EBITDA grew 15.9 per cent to a record Rs 6,354 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,205 crore, up 37.3 per cent from the year-ago period in the same period.

Cash profit during the period (9M FY26) increased 17.1 per cent to Rs 3,435 crore, the company stated.

AESL's capital expenditure execution also remained strong. During the first nine months of FY26, capex rose to Rs 9,294 crore from Rs 7,475 crore in the same period last financial year.

The company commissioned four transmission projects during this period, including North Karanpura Transmission, Khavda Phase II Part-A, Khavda Pooling Station-1 and the Sangod transmission project.

In the smart metering business, the company installed 61.2 lakh new meters during the nine-month period, taking the cumulative installation to 92.5 lakh meters.

The company's future growth visibility remains strong. Its transmission projects under construction stand at Rs 77,787 crore, while the smart metering order book covers 2.46 crore meters with a revenue potential of Rs 29,519 crore.

The near-term tendering pipeline in transmission is estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore, and the overall smart metering opportunity across the country remains large.

On the capital management front, Moody's Ratings revised the outlook for Adani Transmission Step-One Limited and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited to 'Stable' from 'Negative' and affirmed their Baa3 senior secured ratings.

