Vijay's Aide Arrested Over Derogatory Remarks Against Madras High Court Judge

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Nirmal Kumar has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments on a Madras High Court judge over recent orders in connection with the Karur stampede tragedy that killed 41 people. A local court has remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "Yes, we have arrested and got him under remand. Investigation is going on".

According to investigators, the TVK leader had allegedly posted derogatory remarks and a photograph on social media critical of the Judge's observations regarding the tragedy. The Madras High Court had recently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Inspector General of Police Asra Garg to probe the stampede.

The court had also made strong observations over TVK Chief and actor Vijay not visiting the families of the victims, prompting the party to move the Supreme Court challenging the order. The TVK sought a CBI probe instead, terming the court's remarks "politically damaging."

So far, two TVK functionaries, including Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan, who had obtained police permission for the rally, have been arrested. Police are also on the lookout for TVK General Secretary (Organisation) Bussy Anand, whose anticipatory bail pleas were rejected by the High Court.

The police have blamed the tragedy on the TVK, citing alleged violations such as Vijay's delayed arrival by seven hours, which led to a massive crowd surge, and the rally being used to project the party's political strength. The TVK, however, has denied the allegations, accusing the ruling DMK of political conspiracy and blaming the police for "failing to manage the crowd and ensure public safety."

The DMK, in turn, has denied these accusations.