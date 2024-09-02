Actor Siddique Approaches High Court Seeking Pre-Arrest Bail In Sex Assault Case

Siddique quit as the general secretary of the AMMA.

Actor Siddique on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case filed against him. The actor's legal move comes amid the ongoing "Me Too" storm, which has shaken the Malayalam film industry.

The case against Siddique was filed after the police in Thiruvananthapuram registered an FIR based on a complaint from a female actor.

Earlier this week, Siddique quit as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) along with its entire 17-member executive committee following serious allegations of sexual abuse made by several female actors against prominent Malayalam cinema figures, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh.

Apart from Siddique, actors including Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju and director Ranjith were booked in sexual assault cases.

Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry followed after the Justice Hema Committee report disclosing some shocking details of crimes against women in the industry were made public.

The report containing shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals took the whole industry by storm.

The report, made public on August 19, after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, noted that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

