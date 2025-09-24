Why Mahesh Bhatt Gave Anu Malik Work In New Film After #MeToo Scandals

When the #MeToo movement swept across India in 2018, it rattled the music and entertainment industry. Among those accused of sexual harassment was music composer Anu Malik.

Multiple women, including singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, and Shweta Pandit, came forward alleging misconduct, prompting his exit as judge from Indian Idol 8. He later resigned from the singing reality show's season 9 after backlash over his reinstatement.

Now Anu Malik is returning to mainstream Bollywood with Tum Meri Poori Kahani, a film produced by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by debutante Suhrita Das. NDTV asked Mahesh Bhatt why a filmmaker of his stature would give work to a #MeToo accused.

The filmmaker explains that the decision was rooted in both creative instinct and personal history.

"Vikram Bhatt, who is (also) the producer of the film, said 'Let's make a love story'. I asked who would do the music because I can't shop around five people and take tunes from here, there, everywhere. He said, 'Anu Malik'. Anu and I have done brilliant work in Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and in numerous films," Bhatt said, recalling their long association through the 1990s.

The filmmaker said he felt Anu Malik had "gone through the winter of his life" and that hardship often shapes better art. "He was out there in the cold, and I felt it was the best time to tap into the heart of a person who has gone through the winter because it's the winter that lights the fire in you," he said.

Addressing the controversy head-on, Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged the public scrutiny. "There is a version out there in the public space... He has repeatedly said to me that the National Commission for Women (NCW) has categorically said in black and white that no substantial evidence was found against him."

Sitting beside Mahesh Bhatt during the interaction was Suhrita Das, the debutante director of Tum Meri Poori Kahani. Suhrita Das, a former hairstylist, worked closely with Anu Malik during the making of the film. She says her own experience with the composer has been "nothing but respectful" and calls him "Malik Da", a term of endearment and respect.

"In fact, it was not just me, there were two women working in very close proximity with him. He has a little sight problem so Shweta Bothra, our lyricist, used to write lyrics in a larger font and stand in front of him as he played the harmonium and sang. We even recorded on Rakhi day, he called it his gift to two sisters," she shared.

Suhrita Das recounts an incident that, for her, summed up Anu Malik's work ethic. "I remember he did a full recording with a fishbone stuck in his neck. We told him to stop but he refused until it was done. Only then did he go to get treated." For the director, the collaboration is proof of Anu Malik's commitment to music and of her own conviction as a filmmaker.

Tum Meri Poori Kahani marks Suhrita Das's first feature. The film tells the story of a young star whose pursuit of fame and success leaves her empty until true love changes her life.

As the film readies for release on Friday (September 26), Mahesh Bhatt, Suhrita Das and Anu Malik are banking on their combined experience and passion to shift the conversation from controversy to craft.

Also Read | Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Viral Video Of Ranbir-Alia's New Mumbai Bungalow: "A Goldfish Has No Hiding Place"