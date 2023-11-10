Kerala Actor-Politician Summoned By Cops After Woman Reporter's Complaint

Suresh Gopi faced intense criticism from various quarters and tendered an apology (File)

Kerala police have summoned actor-politician Suresh Gopi in a case pertaining to a complaint filed by a woman journalist stating that he misbehaved with her during his interaction with reporters in Kozhikode last month.

A police officer said the former Rajya Sabha MP was asked to appear before the investigating officer to record his statement by November 18.

"We served a notice to Gopi in this regard. He was asked to appear on or before November 18," he told news agency PTI Nadakkavu Police in the case registered late last month based on the complaint of the journalist who works with a local television channel.

She lodged the complaint along with a video said to be of the incident with the city police commissioner, who, in turn, handed it over to the local police station for further action.

The former BJP Rajya Sabha member landed in trouble after a video surfaced online in which he is seen placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushed it away twice, during a media interaction.

Facing intense criticism from various quarters, the actor tendered an apology, saying he only treated the journalist with affection.

Despite his apology, criticism from various quarters pointed out that his behaviour had been inappropriate.

