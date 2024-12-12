Attempt To Murder Case Against Actor Mohan Babu For Assaulting Journalist: Cops

An attempt to murder charge was added to the case filed against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu over his alleged attack on a video journalist here, police said on Thursday.

Following a complaint by the 35-year-old journalist, a case under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS was earlier registered against the actor at the Pahadishareef police station.

"Based on the detailed statement of the journalist, the section (in the case) has been altered to section 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS," a senior police official said.

In his complaint, the journalist stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing dispute between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively.

He allegedly grabbed the microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and "attacked" him with it, causing a head injury, the complainant stated.

The former Rajya Sabha member and his two sons Vishnu and Manoj, were served notices under Section 126 BNSS to appear before the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu, in his capacity as Additional District Magistrate in connection with registration of a case following the family "disputes" of Mohan Babu.

After Mohan Babu and Vishnu approached the Telangana High Court on Wednesday challenging the notices issued to them, the court deferred the notices granting them exemption from appearance till December 24.

Manoj appeared before the police commissioner on Wednesday and his statement was recorded and he submitted a bond of Rs one lakh.

The commissioner suggested that family disputes should be resolved amicably and they should not turn into law and order issues.

Manoj gave a bond, valid for one year, as per the directives of the commissioner, that he will not undertake any actions that will hurt public peace.

Mohan Babu's elder son Vishnu also appeared before the commissioner on Wednesday evening and informed the official about the court's orders.

The differences within Mohan Babu's family became public on December 9 after he filed a police complaint, alleging that Manoj and his wife had "orchestrated" a plan to take possession of his Jalpally home through intimidation and force.

However, Manoj had said that his fight was not for a "share of the property" but for "self-respect and the safety of his wife and children." Earlier, the police had booked Manoj and others based on Mohan Babu's complaint. Mohan Babu had also requested police protection to ensure his safety and allow him access to his house without fear.

Additionally, a case was registered based on Manoj's complaint, alleging that 10 unidentified individuals had entered the home on December 8. Manoj claimed he was injured during a scuffle when he tried to catch them.

