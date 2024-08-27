Actor Darshan To Be Shifted After Row Over VIP Treatment In Bengaluru Jail

Actor Darshan, in grey T-Shirt, as seen in the viral pic.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is in judicial custody, in a murder case is being shifted to the Bellary jail after a picture went viral where the actor was seen hanging out with three others at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Karnataka. The picture sparked a massive row over the alleged special treatment being given to the actor.

A court in Bengaluru gave the order to shift the accused after the picture went viral where the actor in the grey t-shirt was holding a cup in his hand and hanging out with inmates. The jail authorities were asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Darshan, currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central jail, is holding a cup in his right hand and a cigarette in the other, shows the picture, and his gaze appears to be fixed on something in the distance.

To his right, is gangster Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (Darshan's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena. They appear to be looking at something and a hint of smile is visible on their faces.

The other accused in the case will be shifted to a different jail in Karnataka. Actor Darshan's girlfriend, Pavitra Gowda, who is also accused in the murder case will remain in Bangalore jail.

Read more: Kannada Actor Arrested For Alleged Role In Murder Over Obscene Texts

In July, the Karnataka High Court underlined that all citizens and undertrial prisoners are entitled to a nutritious diet, without any distinctions based on their social or financial status, while hearing a petition filed by the Kannada actor.

Darshan had challenged a magistrate court order that rejected his request for home-cooked food, bedding, and cutlery in prison.

The picture raises doubts whether Darshan - who was arrested in June in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy who allegedly sent obscene texts to his co-star - and his companions were allegedly being provided special facilities inside the jail.

A total of 17 people, including Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, Renukaswamy's father, has demanded a CBI probe and punishment for those behind it.