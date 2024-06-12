Actor Darshan, Aides Beat Victim With Belt, Threw Him Against Wall: Probe

In 2011, Darshan was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting his wife (File)

Renukaswamy was allegedly beaten up with a belt, sticks and then thrown against a wall resulting in his death, as chilling details of his murder emerged during investigation into the case by police Leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his close friend Pavithra Gowda and 11 of his associates were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder.

Renukaswamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, a fan of the 47-year-old actor, had allegedly commented on the social media account of Ms Gowda, a small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He had also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

Darshan, key accused Ms Gowda and other accused were on Wednesday taken to Pattanagere here, where the crime was committed, for a spot inspection.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy drew the wrath of Darshan for making lewd comments against Ms Gowda on her social media posts.

"It was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Accordingly, the plan was hatched," they claimed. "Darshan engaged the Chitradurga unit of Darshan Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, who obtained all information about Renukaswamy."



Renukaswamy's wife Sahana alleged that Raghavendra picked up her husband on Friday night from near their house in Chitradurga.

The victim was kidnapped and taken to a shed in Kamakshipalya area in Bengaluru, the sources said.

"Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal, as he suffered multiple bone fractures" they said, adding, after the killing, his body was dumped in a storm-water drain in Kamakshipalya area of the city.

A food delivery boy who noticed stray dogs eating a human body alerted the police.

When the police were pursuing the case, two accused approached Kamakshipalya police and "confessed" to having killed Renukaswamy over a financial dispute. However, as the investigation progressed, police found out Darshan and Pavithra's involvement.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said police have been given a free hand and action will be taken in accordance with law against Darshan and his associates who were arrested in connection with the case.

He said the police will probe and decide whether Darshan is a "habitual offender,", adding that they will accordingly invoke legal sections and take action.

In 2011, Darshan was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening her. He was later released on bail and the couple subsequently resolved the issue and she withdrew the case against him.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) President N M Suresh said that a decision regarding taking action against Darshan will be taken after discussion with the artists' union.

He indicated that action will most likely be taken only after the police file a charge-sheet in the case.

Suresh was responding to members of some pro-Kannada organisations, who met him, demanding that KFCC take strong action against Darshan.

Darshan made his debut as a lead actor in the movie 'Majestic' in 2002.

He featured in several commercially successful films including 'Kariya', 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna', 'Kalasipalya', 'Gaja', 'Navagraha', 'Saarathi', 'Bulbul', 'Yajamana', 'Robert' and 'Kaatera'

