Actor Armaan Kohli Booked For Physically Assaulting Live-In Partner

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, a fashion stylist, has alleged that Mr Kohli grabbed her by hair and hit her head against the floor.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 05, 2018 07:28 IST
Armaan Kohli was earlier dating actor Tanisha Mukerji.

Mumbai:  A case has been registered against Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli at Mumbai's Santacruz police station for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, a fashion stylist.

According to reports, the couple had a fight over financial issues on Sunday and Mr Kohli, in a fit of anger, pushed Ms Randhawa down a flight of stairs. She has alleged that Mr Kohli grabbed her hair and hit her head against the floor.

Ms Randhawa, who accused the actor of assault, has suffered head injuries and has been hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. A case has been registered under sections 323, 326, 504 and 506.

The two have been in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating.

Armaan Kohli was launched by his father and veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli in Virodhi (1992). He went on to do forgettable films and took another shot with Jaani Dushman (2002) and LOC: Kargil (2003). He then vanished from the scene only to resurface in Salman Khan's TV show Big Boss.

During the TV show, he started dating actor Tanishaa Mukerji. The two, however, parted ways due to alleged differences in temperament and personality.

