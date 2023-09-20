Anil Kapoor Explains Why He Sought Protection Of His Personality Rights

Anil Kapoor said his "intention is not to interfere with anyones freedom or expression."

Actor Anil Kapoor has filed a suit in the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his name, image, voice and personality attributes.

The court in an interim order restrained several entities from infringing the personality rights of the 'Mr India' actor.

Anil Kapoor said in a statement provided by his team, “I had filed a suit in Delhi high court through my lawyer Ameet Naik for protection of my personality rights including my name, image, likeness, voice and other attributes of my personality against any misuse including on digital media. The suit has various instances of misuse of my attributes.”

He added, "The court has after a detailed hearing granted an order acknowledging my personality rights and restraining all offenders from misusing my personality attributes including my name, image, likeness, voice etc. without my permission in any manner including through artificial intelligence, deep fakes, GIFs. etc."

Anil said that his "intention is not to interfere with anyone's freedom or expression or to penalise anyone."

"My personality is my life's work and I've worked hard to build it. With this lawsuit, I'm seeking protection of my personality rights to prevent its misuse in any way, particularly in the current scenario with rapid changes in technology and tools like artificial intelligence that are easily misused to the detriment of the owners of such rights," he expressed.

The actor sought a permanent injunction restraining infringement of his Publicity Personality rights against people at large and social media channels, websites, and mobile apps for using his name, voice, signature, image, or any other attribute which is exclusively identifiable with him for any commercial and/or personal gain without his consent.

Anil Kapoor also sought protection against the misuse of his personality rights through the use of any technology including artificial intelligence, deepfakes, GIFs etc.

Prior to Anil Kapoor, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also sought protection of his personality rights.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)