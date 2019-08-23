Yoga Guru Ramdev's Close Aide Admitted To AIIMS In Rishikesh

An AIIMS official said Acharya Bal Krishna was being examined by doctors in the Emergency ward

Yoga guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Bal Krishna was admitted to AIIMS in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Friday.

Acharya Bal Krishna was first taken to a hospital in Haridwar after he complained of giddiness and chest pain, sources at the Patanjali Yogpeeth said.

However, the doctors there referred him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

