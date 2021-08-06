Accused In Kerala Dowry Death Case, Vismaya Nair's Spouse Loses State Job

The death of 24-year-old Vismaya Nair had sparked outrage across Kerala. File

Kiran Kumar S, the prime accused in the Vismaya Nair dowry death case in Kerala, has been dismissed from his job with the state government's transport department following an inquiry.

Transport Minister Antony Raju said the department concerned had been given 45 days to complete the probe against Kiran Kumar. The probe was completed today, he said. The minister said the investigation, which recorded police inputs, witnesses' testimonies and Kiran Kumar's account, found Kiran Kumar to have violated service rules.

Kiran Kumar's wife Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom at his home on June 24. Earlier, the 24-year-old ayurveda medicine student had shared with her family members photos of her alleged torture by him.

She had alleged in the WhatsApp messages that Kiran Kumar dragged her by her hair and stamped on her face.

Following her death, her family alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands since the wedding in June 2020. Thirty-year-old Kiran Kumar was subsequently arrested and suspended from work.

Vismaya's father Thrivikraman Nair had said the family had given 800 gm gold, over an acre of land and a car worth Rs 10 lakh as dowry. "After 6 months, Kiran wanted a new car or 10 lakh rupees. Even before marriage, they didn't ask for dowry, but they wanted to know what I am gifting my daughter," he had told NDTV.

Following the harassment and assault, Vismaya had moved to her parents' home for a while, but later returned to her husband.

Vismaya's death had sparked outrage across Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had condemned the "barbaric dowry system" and announced that special officers would respond to such complaints.