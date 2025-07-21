Kerala Woman Found Dead In UAE Flat, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

A 29-year-old woman from Kerala was found dead in her apartment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday, with her family alleging that she was harassed by her husband over dowry. Athulya, 29, was found dead in her flat in Sharjah. She got married to Sateesh in 2014, when she was 14.

Her mother has alleged that Satheesh choked Athulya, kicked her stomach, and hit her head with a plate between July 18 and July 19, leading to her death.

Athulya was allegedly being harassed over dowry since her wedding. Her family said they had given Satheesh over 40 sovereigns of gold and a bike.

A murder case has been filed against Satheesh.

Rising Suicide Cases Over Dowry Harassment

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old Kerala woman was found dead with her toddler in Sharjah, with the police filing a case against her husband and in-laws.

Vipanchika Maniyan -- a native of Kollam district -- allegedly died by suicide at her apartment on July 8. Her one-year-old daughter was also found dead.

According to a report, a handwritten note in Malayalam -- believed to have been written by the dead woman -- was found in the house, detailing emotional distress and allegations of abuse.

Maniyan's family has also accused her husband, Nidheesh Valiyaveettil, and his family of physical and mental harassment.

They reportedly got married in 2020 and moved to Sharjah. Her mother claimed that following her marriage, Maniyan was regularly harassed over dowry, humiliated over her appearance, and isolated by her husband and in-laws.

In a separate case, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, allegedly facing harassment by her in-laws over dowry, died by suicide earlier this week.

28-year-old Manisha, who got married to Kundan, a resident of Noida, in 2023, also left a suicide note written on her body.

In the note written on her arm, legs, and stomach with a pen, she expressed the pain she was going through due to the harassment by Kundan and his family.

"Kundan and his family are responsible for my death," she wrote in Hindi.

She alleged they repeatedly asked her for a car and a huge amount of cash, despite her family spending Rs 20 lakh for the wedding and already having given a Bullet motorcycle in dowry.