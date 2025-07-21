'Drishyam'-Style Murder Near Mumbai. Wife Hides Husband's Body Under Tiles

In a chilling case reminiscent of a scene from the Bollywood blockbuster 'Drishyam', a woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district reportedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover and buried his body inside their home.

According to the reports, the husband, 35-year-old Vijay Chavan, had been missing for the last 15 days. He lived with his 28-year-old wife Komal Chavan in the Gadgapada area of Nalasopara East, about 70 kilometres from Mumbai.

On Monday morning, Vijay's brothers, who had been searching for him, visited his house. There, they realised some floor tiles did not match the colour of the rest. Growing suspicious, they removed the differently-coloured tiles, only to find a vest buried underneath and a foul odour. They immediately informed the police.

Their worst fear came true, and cops found their brother's body buried under the tiles.

The cops suspect that Vijay Chavan has been murdered by Komal, who has also been missing for two days, along with a neighbour, Monu. The two are allegedly in a romantic relationship and now prime suspects in the case.

