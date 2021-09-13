Accused Confessed To Rape, Murder Of Woman In Mumbai's Sakinaka: Top Cop

Police have added charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused (Representational)

The accused has confessed to the rape and murder of a woman in Mumbai's suburban Sakinaka today and the weapon used to commit the crime has been recovered, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said on Monday.

The Mumbai Police has added charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused, he added.

"The victim belonged to a particular caste. Thus, we have applied the section of SC/ST Atrocities Act and we will be investigating the same. We had arrested the accused. In the interrogation, he had confessed to committing the crime. We have also recovered the weapon that was used in the crime," Mr Nagrale said at a press conference in Mumbai.

"The primary cause of death is injuries all over her body," he added.

The top cop further noted that the accused, Mohan Chauhan, was under the influence of some substance.

"As per confession, the accused and the victim knew each other. The victim was demanding something from the accused and they later argued. We are anticipating, the main reason he attacked her was a bit of argument that they had. He was under the influence of some substances," he said.

The police officer also said, "As per Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) we have not found out any offence that is registered against accused so far in Maharashtra. We are trying to find out if he has any criminal record in Uttar Pradesh."

Hemant Nagrale said that Rs 20 lakh from government schemes and Chief Minister's relief fund will be given to the dependants of the woman, who has three daughters.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the 30-year old woman was raped in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. She sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at a city hospital, where she died on Saturday.

In light of the incident, the police commissioner emphasised that police patrols will be increased in places where streets are less populated at night. Women travelling alone at night will be provided help by the night patrolling officers, he said.