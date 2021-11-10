'Acche Din Doesn't Mean Skyrocketing Prices': Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she believes in humanity and not in dividing people. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out against the BJP-led government at the Centre today and said "Acche Din" (good days) promised by it did not mean skyrocketing prices of essentials and causing hardship for the common man.

Referring to demonetisation by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government five years ago, Ms Banerjee said she does not believe in causing hardships to the masses by taking such a decision but in helping the people to ensure they live comfortably.

"I don't believe in causing hardship for the general people in the name of Acche Din. Acche din does not mean skyrocketing prices of essentials and causing hardships for the common man. I don't believe in causing hardships for people through decisions like note ban but help them so that they live in plenty," she said while taking part in a Chhat Puja celebration in the city.

"I have ensured that Chhat Puja celebrations take place without any problem. I have rebuilt the ghats. I have also announced two days holiday for Chhat Puja. I believe in humanity and not in dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and community," she said.

The non-Bengali communities form a sizeable chunk of the voter base in Kolkata and Howrah Municipal corporation areas, which will go to the polls on December 19.

At present, both the corporations are being controlled by the Trinamool.

Ms Banerjee's outreach to non-Bengali communities came months after the state witnessed a high voltage election.

The Trinamool had then used Bengali sub-nationalism as a poll plank to trounce BJP and return to power for the third consecutive period.