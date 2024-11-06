ACC Cement Donates Portable X-Ray Machine To TB Hospital In Chhattisgarh

This will allow for better screening, resulting in faster treatment for people.

ACC, the cement and building material company of the Adani Group, has donated a portable X-ray machine to the District Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital in rural Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. This initiative aims to help detect TB early, a major regional health issue, the Adani Foundation said.

The 'Mini90' X-ray machine is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for use in remote and hilly areas, they said, adding, that it helps doctors diagnose patients quickly by providing clear images, which is especially important for checking chest, spine, and head conditions.

This will allow for better screening, resulting in faster treatment for people who need it the most in rural areas, wherein such devices may not be easily accessible.

TB remains a serious concern in Bilaspur, with 249 cases per 100,000 people. The X-ray machine will help identify more cases and ensure quicker treatment.

The group said the "ACC and the Adani Foundation are committed to supporting community welfare by focusing on projects that improve health, education, and livelihoods across all locations."

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)