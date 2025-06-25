27,146 Units Of Blood Collected During Donation Drive On Gautam Adani's Birthday

A nationwide blood donation drive held to mark the 63rd birthday of Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, collected a record-breaking 27,146 units of blood in a single day, surpassing last year's tally of 24,500 units.

The annual initiative, which began in 2011 with just 1,400 units collected, has grown into one of the country's largest voluntary blood donation efforts. Organised by the Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, the drive took place in over 150 cities in India.

The drive was conducted under the guidance of the Adani Healthcare team and received participation from Adani Group employees. It was organised in collaboration with blood banks of the Indian Red Cross Society and various government hospitals.

A team of over 2,000 professionals, including doctors, paramedics, data operators, and support staff from Adani companies, was instrumental in the successful execution of the campaign.

The Adani Foundation has been conducting this annual donation drive since 2011. Over the years, it has grown in scale and reach, becoming a significant healthcare initiative.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)