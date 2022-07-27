AAP To Protest Near BJP Headquarters In Delhi Over Gujarat Liquor Tragedy

The AAP will protest at 1 pm in front of the BJP's headquarters in Delhi, Durgesh Pathak said.

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday against the Hooch tragedy in the saffron party-ruled Gujarat .

The death count due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district went up to 28, according to a senior state police offical .

"It's murder," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said in a tweet on Tuesday, alleging people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor sold under the patronage of the BJP government in the state.

The AAP will protest against it on Wednesday at 1 pm in front of the BJP's headquarters in Delhi, he added.

