AAP Protests Against Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa Over Bomb Remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a protest in Mohali against Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday, following his controversial remarks that "50 bombs have reached Punjab."

An AAP worker said, "Congress is staging a sit-in protest today, alleging vendetta politics by the AAP Government in the state. But Congress knows that LoP Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa said on a TV channel that "50 bombs have reached Punjab", and of them, 18 have been used, while 32 remain to be used. Punjab Police approached him for him to reveal his source and information, but he did not tell them anything. An FIR was registered against him. Congress is protesting today to protect Bajwa. So, we are protesting here."

The AAP accused the Punjab Congress of trying to shield Bajwa.

"Congress should tell whether it is with the people of Punjab or with terrorists...He will have to explain himself or apologise. Otherwise, legal action will be taken," the protester added.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress has dismissed the FIR as a political vendetta and is pursuing legal recourse.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "It was the wish of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to decide when, how, and in what way he should send Pratap Singh Bajwa to jail or file an FIR against him. The way the case was registered 100% smells of revenge. The way he (Bhagwant Mann) showed enthusiasm, and immediately the officers reached, and then the FIR was registered in the evening. You can guess from this that this is a case registered out of pure revenge."

Partap Singh Bajwa has come under fire for his remarks, where he said that 50 bombs have reached Punjab and 18 of them have already exploded, while the 32 bombs are yet to go off.

However, Bajwa argued that his statement about several bombs in Punjab was revealed to him by a source who worried for his and his family's safety.

"I stated to a TV channel that my sources have warned me that several bombs have come to Punjab. 18 bombs have exploded, and 30-32 bombs are to be used. My source told me that I am in an important position, so I should stay aware since my family has already been a victim of terrorism," he added.

