Searches At AAP's Sanjay Singh's Aides' Premises In Liquor Policy Case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has denied any wrongdoing.

India's financial crime fighting agency raided the premises of several aides of Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, on Wednesday in connection with a case involving Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it was conducting searches in several locations, including the residences and offices of Ajit Tyagi, a close associate of Mr Singh, and other businessmen and contractors who allegedly benefited from the policy.

The case relates to allegations that Mr Singh and his associates played a role in the Delhi government's decision to grant licences to liquor shops and distributors in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws.

Mr Singh, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, denied any wrongdoing and accused the central government of political vendetta. Delhi's Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among those who have been arrested in the case.

"[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's intimidation is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi's dictatorship. The fake investigation of ED was exposed in front of the whole country. ED accepted its mistake to me. When nothing was found, today, ED raided the house of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer. This is the highest level of crime. No matter how much you try to threaten us, the fight will continue," he said on Twitter.

सर्वेश के पिता कैंसर से पीड़ित हैं ये… pic.twitter.com/4mwfV7j9GV — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 24, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi, has been locked in a bitter feud with the BJP, which rules at the national level, over various issues and says it is using the so-called liquor scam to settle political scores.

The Enforcement Directorate is one of several agencies that have been accused by opposition parties of being misused by the central government to target its critics and rivals. The agency has denied any bias or political interference in its investigations.