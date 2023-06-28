AAP Extends Support To Centre On Uniform Civil Code, But Conditions Apply

Aam Aadmi Party today extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party today extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code but said that the Government of India should bring it with a consensus after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

"The government should hold extensive consultations on the proposal with all stakeholders, including political parties and non-political entities," AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said.

"The Aam Aadmi Party supports UCC in principle. Article 44 (of the Constitution) also supports it," Mr Pathak told Press Trust of India.

But the government should bring in Uniform Civil Code only when there is a consensus among the stakeholders, he said.

"We believe that on such issues we should go ahead with consensus. We believe that this (UCC) should be implemented only after there is a consensus among all the stakeholders," Mr Pathak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong push for a Uniform Civil Code, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters.



