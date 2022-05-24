AAP Chief Minister Candidate In Uttarakhand Assembly Polls Joins BJP

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd.) resigned from AAP on May 18.

Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retired) who had been the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in the Uttarakhand assembly polls held in February, joined the ruling BJP today in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party President Madan Kaushik. Col Kothiyal had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on May 18.

The AAP had aimed big in Uttarakhand this time and fielded candidates from all the 70 assembly seats and promised a slew of freebies to attract voters. However, the party could not win a single seat in the state despite doing well in neighbouring Punjab.

Its chief ministerial face Colonel Kothiyal even lost his deposit in the Gangotri constituency.

Colonel Kothiyal is said to have been unhappy with the way he was being treated by the AAP post its electoral debacle in Uttarakhand.

