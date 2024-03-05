AAP Accepts Invitation To Join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra In Gujarat

The 6,700km 'Manipur to Mumbai' Yatra started on January 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it had accepted the Congress' invitation to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat between March 7 and 10.

In a release, the Gujarat unit of AAP announced that a large number of party workers and leaders will take part in the yatra in the state.

The yatra is scheduled to enter the BJP-ruled state at Jhalod in Dahod district on March 7 and will cover a distance of 467 km before entering neighbouring Maharashtra on March 10.

The 6,700km 'Manipur to Mumbai' Yatra, which started on January 14, will pass through seven Gujarat districts with a sizable tribal population and cover 14 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

"Both AAP and Congress are part of the INDIA bloc. Our state president Shaktisinh Gohil talked at length with AAP's state unit president Isudan Gadhvi (on phone) today and extended our invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's yatra during its Gujarat leg. AAP has accepted our invitation," said Doshi.

"A large number of AAP cadres and leaders, including Gadhvi, will join the yatra when it enters Dahod on March 7. AAP will contribute in making this yatra a success in Gujarat. A joint press conference in this regard will be organised in coming days," the AAP release said.

The yatra will pass through Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Tapi, Surat and Navsari districts before entering Maharashtra.

Notably, one AAP MLA and three Congress MLAs in Gujarat have resigned and joined the ruling BJP since December last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)