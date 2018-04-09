Aamir Khan Urges People To Join The Movement Against Drought In Maharashtra

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared a heart-warming message on behalf of Paani Foundation on Monday urging people to participate in a movement that helps drought-hit Maharashtra become water abundant. In his message posted on micro-blogging site Twitter, Mr Khan is seen sitting in a vast field under the shade of a tree asking the viewers, "When was the last time you experienced the joy of smelling the soil's fragrance? When was the last time you roamed around and enjoyed the breeze? When was the last time you extended friendship to someone staying far away from your city and in a village?"

He also invited people to join the efforts to make Maharashtra free from water scarcity, and contribute by being a 'Jalmitra' and doing 'shramdaan' (volunteering for physical effort).

"Walk shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters in the villages to contribute towards their betterment. Help a village," the actor urged in his video message, adding, "I assure you that when you return home at the end of the day, you will realise that in actuality, it's the village that has helped you."

Apart from being a superlative actor, Mr Khan is a known to be a philanthropist. His television show Satyamev Jayate touched upon sensitive social issues prevalent in India. In 2016, Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and the team of the popular talk show had set up Paani Foundation to fight drought in Maharashtra. The Foundation aims to harness the power of communication to mobilise, motivate and train people to reach the goal of making the state drought-free.

Watch the video message here:

(With Inputs From IANS)