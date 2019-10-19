Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan In Frame, PM Tweets Video After Meeting Film Stars

Shah Rukh Khan said he feels that there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, to discuss initiatives to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In an interaction with them at his official residence, the Prime Minister said several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, he said the power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for the nation.

Among others present in the meeting were Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, directors Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.

PM Modi said members of the film industry have come with a lot of suggestions.

"I am happy to share that we have addressed them to ensure more people can see the brilliant work done by our film personalities," the Prime Minister's Office said in a series of tweets quoting him.

During the interaction, PM Modi urged those present to encourage tourism in the country.

PM Modi told the gathering that they do great work but perhaps they are not aware of its global influence. "Your work has reached all corners of the world. On the part of the government, I am happy to help in any way to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Amir Khan said, "It was a wonderful interaction that we had with the honourable Prime Minister and it was lovely to hear his thoughts. He is very inspiring, very warm".

Shah Rukh Khan said he feels that there is a need to reintroduce Mahatma Gandhi to India and the world.

"The film industry can get self-obsessed and it is important we create work that sends out a message," he said.

