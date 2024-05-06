A Murder Suspect's Daring Escape In Delhi From Bathroom Of Police Station

The accused jumped out of the bathroom on the ground floor of Lodhi Colony police station (File)

A man arrested in a murder case escaped from police custody by jumping out of a bathroom window at the Lodhi Colony police station, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the murder accused, Salman alias Raja, was brought to the police station after he was remanded to two days' police custody, they said.

A police officer said that Salman was escorted by Ravi, a head constable, posted at the police station.

"He requested Ravi to allow him to use the bathroom but fled by pushing him and jumping out of the window of the ground floor toilet," he said.

The officer said that Salman was arrested in connection with an alleged murder in the Lodhi Colony area on April 19. He allegedly threw the victim from a balcony following a financial dispute between them, he said.

Another officer said that a case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code for resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension has been registered against him for running from police custody.

Teams have been formed to arrest him and an internal probe has also been launched to find out more about the circumstances in which he managed to escape, the police said.

