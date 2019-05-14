"A Grave Threat": Ban On LTTE Extended For 5 Years, Says Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India.

All India | | Updated: May 14, 2019 12:07 IST
The LTTE group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture, the home ministry said. (File)


New Delhi: 

The central government has extended the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for five years with immediate effect, a notification issued by the Union Home ministry said today.

The ban has been extended under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.

The notification stated that the LTTE's continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India. 

The group continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture and also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals, it added.

The LTTE or Tamil Tigers, dedicated to the fight for Tamil independence in Sri Lanka, was formed by V Prabhakaran in 1976.



