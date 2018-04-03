A Family Of Five Was Killed. They Refused To Marry Their Daughter To A Married Man Nine person has been named in the complaint and police said of them four accused belong to an influential family of the region.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT One person has been arrested so far in the incident (Representational) Jamshedpur: Five members of a family were killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district allegedly as they refused to marry off their minor daughter to a married man. The incident which happened on March 14, came to light after their decomposed bodies were recovered from a nearby forest.



Ram Singh Sirka, his wife Panu Kui, daughter Rambha (17) and sons Kande (12) and Sonya (8) were hacked to death on March 14, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kiriburu), Tauqir Alam, said.



Nine person has been named in the complaint and police said of them four accused belong to an influential family of the region. One person has been arrested and police is suspecting that others may have fled from the state.



Ram Singh Sirka's decomposed body was found from a forest, about 3 km away from his home at Tulasai village under Gua police station area, on March 27, bodies of the other four were recovered from another jungle around 5 km away.



One the accused wanted to marry Rambha but her father did not accept it he was married man. Angry at the refusal, they killed Mr Sirka's family members with rods and sharp weapons when he was not at home.



They dumped the bodies in the forest and waited for Sirka to return home. When he did, they killed him too and dumped his body.



(With inputs from PTI)



Five members of a family were killed in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district allegedly as they refused to marry off their minor daughter to a married man. The incident which happened on March 14, came to light after their decomposed bodies were recovered from a nearby forest.Ram Singh Sirka, his wife Panu Kui, daughter Rambha (17) and sons Kande (12) and Sonya (8) were hacked to death on March 14, Additional Superintendent of Police (Kiriburu), Tauqir Alam, said.Nine person has been named in the complaint and police said of them four accused belong to an influential family of the region. One person has been arrested and police is suspecting that others may have fled from the state.Ram Singh Sirka's decomposed body was found from a forest, about 3 km away from his home at Tulasai village under Gua police station area, on March 27, bodies of the other four were recovered from another jungle around 5 km away.One the accused wanted to marry Rambha but her father did not accept it he was married man. Angry at the refusal, they killed Mr Sirka's family members with rods and sharp weapons when he was not at home. They dumped the bodies in the forest and waited for Sirka to return home. When he did, they killed him too and dumped his body.(With inputs from PTI)