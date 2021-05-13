Elderly Inmate Chained Up During Treatment In UP, Jail Warder Suspended

Baburam Singh, a convicted murder, was taken to the hospital due to breathing issues.

A jail official was suspended on Thursday for chaining a 92-year-old prisoner to his hospital bed during treatment in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, the authorities said.

After a picture, posted on social media, showed the old man sitting on a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask with his feet chained to its footboard, UP Additional Director General (Jail), Anand Kumar ordered warder Ashok Yadav's suspension and sought clarification from his supervisory officer.

Baburam Balwan Singh (92), a convicted murderer, was lodged at district jail of Etah, Jailor Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria said, adding he was taken to a hospital on Sunday due to breathing problems and was referred to Aligarh.

"There were no beds available in Aligarh so he was brought back to Etah, where he was admitted at the district hospital's non-COVID ward," Mr Bhadauria said.