92 Lakh Women Dropped From Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme, Most In Beed

The names of over 90 lakh women have been removed from the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. The Maharashtra government had announced a month ago that approximately 80 lakh names were being removed following the e-KYC process.

According to the latest figures, this number has now crossed the 92-lakh mark. Compared to the initial beneficiary count of 2.4 crore, this represents a reduction of approximately 38%.

It has been reported that this reduction is not solely due to the failure to complete mandatory procedures; the numbers also dropped due to various reasons related to eligibility criteria.

Approximately 50 to 55 lakh women failed to complete the e-KYC process within the stipulated timeframe. Meanwhile, the annual family income of 12 lakh women exceeded the scheme's prescribed limit, and over 4.5 lakh women were above the maximum age limit of 65 years.

Additionally, around 14,000 men attempted to avail themselves of the scheme's benefits and were consequently removed from the list. The highest number of removals - 28 lakh women - occurred in Beed district alone.

According to a senior official, the government had granted beneficiaries a period of about eight months to complete the e-KYC process. Many women were unable to complete this procedure during that time, resulting in the removal of approximately 55 lakh names.

About 12 lakh women were identified as income taxpayers, with annual incomes exceeding ₹2.5 lakh. Approximately 5 lakh women were already receiving benefits under the 'Namo Shetkari Yojana'. It has been clarified that the final number of beneficiaries will be determined only after a re-verification process.

Furthermore, grievances from beneficiaries who believe their names were removed erroneously are also being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) published a report last Friday warning that the expenditure incurred on this scheme could place a heavy burden on the state's financial position. The CAG also noted that the expenditure of ₹3,541 crore incurred under this scheme cannot be justified.

Spending on women's welfare has risen from ₹261.78 crore in 2023-24 to ₹33,554.36 crore in 2024-25. The government approved this scheme on June 28, 2024.