10 Killed, 40 Injured As Boiler Explodes At Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh

Ten people were killed and over 40 others injured in an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Tuesday, police said, adding that some workers are feared trapped at the site.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon, a senior police officer said.

Soon after receiving information, local administration and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while rescue efforts are underway amid fears that some workers may still be trapped at the site, the officer added.